James (Jim) E. Joneson, 72, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska. James was born February 2, 1948, in Bethesda, Maryland, the son of Wallace and Barbara (Andreu) Joneson. He graduated from Fort Lauderdale High with the class of 1966. James graduated from Kearney State College where he received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Biology and Chemistry. He married Jackie Thomas in Feb 68' and later divorced.

He served in the U. S. Army in Vietnam from 68' to 69'. James married Rhonda Craig in 1988, they later divorced. James was a Police Officer in Gothenburg, NE, Deputy Chief for Dawson County Sheriff's Office, Chief of Police in Lexington, Nebraska, and became Chief Executive Director of the Crime Commission in Lincoln, Nebraska. He graduated from the 121st FBI National Academy in 1980. James taught at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, NE.

After he retired from his law enforcement career, he worked for Woodmen Insurance and started Leisure Limousine and Taxi in Lincoln, Nebraska. He remained the owner-operator until late 2019. Jim was very proud of his military and law enforcement service, his family, and his jokes. He enjoyed tinkering on cars, fishing and trying to claim the title of Liverpool Rummy at family card nights. You could always find him telling tall tales with his friends during Happy Hour at Down the Hatch. He loved the ocean and sailboats, dreaming often of sailing his life into the sunset. He kept his quick wit and wicked sense of humor until the end