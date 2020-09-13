× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 8, 1941 - September 10, 2020

James “Jim” Dean Kuebler, 79, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1941 to Fredrick and Pauline (Foltz) Kuebler in Lincoln. US Navy veteran. Jim enjoyed fishing and being a gunsmith. In his earlier years he was a golden glove boxer.

He is survived by children, Lisa Kuebler-Brown, Vincent Kuebler, Kelli (Jim) Best; grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua, Mitchell, Stella; great-grandchildren, Dani, Colton, Eleanor, Paeyton; siblings, John and Stephanie Kuebler. Preceded in death parents, Fredrick and Pauline; daughter, Jamie Lynn, brother; Fred Kuebler.

Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com