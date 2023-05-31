Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

James “Jim” C. Anderson

June 3, 1942 - May 29, 2023

James “Jim” C. Anderson, 80 of Lincoln, passed away May 29, 2023. Jim was born on June 3, 1942 in Bloomfield, Nebraska to Clyde and R. Jean (Davies) Anderson. He married Grace Huber and the couple lived in Lincoln before moving to Grand Island for 35 years where they co-owned the Farmer's Daughter Café. They returned to Lincoln in 2010.

Jim is survived by his wife Grace and their two daughters: Cheryl “Cheri” (husband Kevin) Laue and Catherine (husband Daryl) Howard; grandchildren Cameron and Kirsten Laue and Dasia, Xavier and Zoey Howard and sister Mary Anderson Bristol.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, June 2, 2023 at St Patrick Catholic Church (61st and Morrill Ave) in Lincoln.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm at St Patrick Catholic Church followed by Rosary at 7:00 pm at church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.