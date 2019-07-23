June 12, 1968 - July 20, 2019
James “Jim” Bryan, 51, lifelong Lincoln resident, passed away July 20, 2019. He was born June 12, 1968 to Kenneth and Linda (Littrell) Bryan in Lincoln.
He was a graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School. He was a loyal employee of Schwarz Paper Company for 25 years. He loved music, working with fish aquariums, watching football and basketball and spending time with his friends.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Bryan; his sister Julie (Bryon) Bratt; niece, Ashtyn and nephew Noah Bratt; Uncle Kenneth (Jean) Littrell of Delavan, WI, Aunt Wanda (Nick) Janc of Yucaipa, CA, as well as several cousins and many dear friends. He was proceeded in death by his father, Kenneth Bryan; grandparents Gaylord and Ruth Littrell and Franklin and Maxine Bryan; aunts and uncles Sharon(William)Mortenson, Larry Littrell, Carolyn Bryan, and Sharon(Gary)Weber.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be Thursday July 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com