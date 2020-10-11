Knowing Jesus as his savior, James "Jim" Bitz went to heaven on October 6, 2020. He passed at home, surrounded by loving family. Born 3/7/1945 in Santa Fe, NM, Jim had many vocations, among them cowboy, prison guard, owner of Keep It Clean Janitorial Service, and, best of all, doting Dad and Grandpa. Jim loved fishing and watching movies or exploring topics on his computer. He was most himself in his pickup with the windows down. He loved Boston Creme pie and menudo, and no food was ever spicy enough for his palate.