July 7, 1955 - August 6, 2020
James "Jim" Allen, 65, of Tecumseh, passed away August 6, 2020. He was born to Clifford and Genevieve (Murphy) Allen on July 7, 1955. Longtime custodian for Tecumseh Public Schools.
Survivors: sisters, Dorothea "Dottie" Kubitz of Lincoln, Arlene Huenink of Lincoln and Annalee Owens of Gold Canyon, AZ, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Lonnie.
Private Family Liturgy Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, Wherry Mortuary,Tecumseh. The service will be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page and Wherry Mortuary website. Visitation: 9-5 Wednesday, August 12th, Wherry Mortuary,Tecumseh. Memorials: family's choice. Inurnment: Vesta Cemetery, rural Tecumseh, NE. www.wherrymortuary.com.
