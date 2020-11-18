James “Jim” A. Hoffman was born on March 14, 1948 in Tecumseh, NE to Frederick and Anna Marie Hoffman. He passed away in Lincoln on November 16, 2020. Jim was a graduate of Lincoln High School before joining the US Navy for 4 years. He served in Vietnam and was also stationed in Key West. Jim also served in the Navy and Army reserves. He was a basketball coach and athletic director for St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. And Jim worked at the Goodyear plant for 30+ years as a pipe fitter. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was also a member of the Cornhusker Fly Fishermen.