James I. Smyth, 77, of Lincoln died March 15, 2020. Retired computer programmer with LT&T. Member of Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Survived by brothers, Michael (Darlene) and Geoffrey both of Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan. Private family services. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com