James Henry Schmersal was born January 1948 in Lincoln, NE, to Henry and Betty J. (Stern Schmersal) Carlile. He resided on the family farm near Pleasant Dale until 1960 when the family moved to Lincoln. Jim attended Calvert Elementary School and Lincoln Southeast Jr./Sr. High School graduating in 1966. During High School he worked for the University of Nebraska Department of Agronomy. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating with a degree in Construction Management in 1971. He began working part-time at Concrete Industries while in college and upon graduation he became a full-time employee. Jim remained with Concrete Industries for 48 years retiring in June 2017.

Jim married his wife, Linda (Hock) on June 7, 1969 at Christ Lutheran Church and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past summer. They had four children - Jami, Erik, Kara and Kevin. Jim was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, on the Church Building Committee and the Pastor's Elder Team. He also served on the worship team in sound support. Jim and Linda later joined Messiah Lutheran Church where Jim found a new place for his love of serving and leading others to Jesus. He had an enormous servant heart and a deep love and passion for the people of Haiti. He served on the HLMS (Haiti Lutheran Mission Society Executive Board) and made many mission trips to Haiti in order to serve the people there. Jim never knew a stranger and was always the first person to offer to help whenever the need arose.