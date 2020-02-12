February 9, 2020
James Henry Schmersal was born January 1948 in Lincoln, NE, to Henry and Betty J. (Stern Schmersal) Carlile. He resided on the family farm near Pleasant Dale until 1960 when the family moved to Lincoln. Jim attended Calvert Elementary School and Lincoln Southeast Jr./Sr. High School graduating in 1966. During High School he worked for the University of Nebraska Department of Agronomy. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating with a degree in Construction Management in 1971. He began working part-time at Concrete Industries while in college and upon graduation he became a full-time employee. Jim remained with Concrete Industries for 48 years retiring in June 2017.
Jim married his wife, Linda (Hock) on June 7, 1969 at Christ Lutheran Church and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past summer. They had four children - Jami, Erik, Kara and Kevin. Jim was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, on the Church Building Committee and the Pastor's Elder Team. He also served on the worship team in sound support. Jim and Linda later joined Messiah Lutheran Church where Jim found a new place for his love of serving and leading others to Jesus. He had an enormous servant heart and a deep love and passion for the people of Haiti. He served on the HLMS (Haiti Lutheran Mission Society Executive Board) and made many mission trips to Haiti in order to serve the people there. Jim never knew a stranger and was always the first person to offer to help whenever the need arose.
“Papa Jim” was adored by his nine grandchildren, loved camping and spending time with his family as well as serving the Lord by serving others. Jim is survived by his wife; children Jami Marcano, Lincoln, Erik (Susan) Schmersal, Lincoln, Kara (Jason) Havel, Lincoln, and Kevin (Heather) Schmersal of Centennial, CO.; nine grandchildren: Lauren (Nicholas) Voss, Kaleb Marcano, Natalie and Emily Schmersal, Braydon and Ayvah Havel, Aubree Cummins, Jaelynn Mattison and Colten Schmersal; his sister June (Charles) Stacy, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and his beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind many dear and devoted longtime friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Betty Schmersal, step-father John Carlile, and father-in-law Wallace Hock.
Memorial services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dustin Lappe officiating. Interment of cremains will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are requested to: Haiti Lutheran Mission Society (HLMS) P.O. Box 22544, Lincoln, NE 68542, Orphan Grain Train, P.O. Box 1466, Norfolk, NE 68702 or Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com