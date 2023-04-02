James H Bothe

September 19, 1941 - December 29, 2022

James H. Bothe (81) was called to the Lord Thursday, December 29, 2022. Born September 19, 1941, to Henry B. Bothe and Josephine (Messersmith) Bothe in Lindsay Nebraska. He graduated from Saint Bonaventure (now Scotus) High School in 1959 in Columbus, Ne. He received his A.A. degree in 1961 from Norfolk Junior College (now Northeast Community College), his B.S. in History from Omaha University (now UNO) in 1964, his M.S. degree in Remedial Reading from UNO in 1968 and his M.S. degree in Elementary Administration in 1974 from UNO.

He began his teaching career in 1961 as the 4th grade teacher at St. Pius X grade school in Omaha. He then taught in the special education department at Technical High School, Omaha, and was the first teacher ever for the Individualized Study Center in Omaha. In Columbus he was a special reading teacher under the Title I program in the Columbus Schools and later became the first lay principal of Saint Bonaventure Elementary School in Columbus for 3 years; bringing the school into full compliance with Nebraska State accreditation guidelines during his first year. He was likewise involved in part-time teaching at UNO, adult education night school, summer school Job Corps, Extended Day Program, Omaha Central Reading Clinic and as a counselor for the Neighborhood Youth Program, all in Omaha.

He was involved in the family business for a number of years before entering the advertising sales industry; working at KTTT radio in Columbus, KLMS radio in Lincoln and Chris Abercrombie & Associates Advertising Agency in Lincoln. He joined Cable Vision advertising sales in 1983 and then became the regional advertising sales manager for Cable Vision and later Time Warner Cable from 1984-1998. In 1999 he left Time Warner and returned to his love of teaching, at St. John's Elementary School in Lincoln.

On June 1, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie M. Brooks, in Columbus. They had 2 sons, Gregory J. Bothe and Troy T. Bothe. He loved all sports, reading, woodworking and the outdoors. He was a dedicated and active member in his 12-step program for over 40 years, where he served on numerous committees and on the Central Office Board of in Lincoln, and enjoyed his new life "one day at a time". He was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree and a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He served on the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree initiation team throughout the state of Nebraska for a number of years, and held various offices in that organization.

Survivors: wife, Bonnie; son, Gregory J. Bothe of Lincoln, son, Troy T. Bothe of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Sisters: Mary, Mrs. Jim Beller, Columbus NE, Donna, Mrs. Ray Barton, Wahoo, NE, Susan, Mrs. Bob Placke, Kearney, NE. Many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father & mother, Henry and Josephine Bothe. Columbus. Sister, JoAnn, Mrs. Jim Roberts, St. Edward, NE.

Services will be held on April 22, 2023 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, NE at 1 O'clock. Following with a Celebration of life. Memorials: Valley Hope of O'Neill, 1421 N 10th St. O'Neill, NE 68763 or Lincoln AA Central Office, 2748 S. St. Suite AA Lincoln, NE 68503