James Guilliatt, Jr.

January 25, 1960 - June 15, 2023

Syracuse - James M. Guilliatt, Jr, 63 of Syracuse went to be with our Lord on June 15.

He is survived by his mother Judy and 6 siblings and his loyal furry friend Ben. Preceded in death by his sister Robin and his father Jim, Sr.

Jim was very active in the American Eskimo Rescue Group and local recovery groups.

Services Thursday June 22, 2 pm at Southlake Village Care Center Chapel, 9401 Andermatt Dr. In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to the family or American Eskimo Rescue.