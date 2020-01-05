James Francis Cronin
James Francis Cronin

James Francis Cronin

Plattsmouth, December 21, 1953 - December 31, 2019

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Jan 7
Rosary
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
7:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Jan 8
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
11:15AM
Saint Cecilia Cathedral
701 N. 40th St.
Omaha, NE 68131
Husker News