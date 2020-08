Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice. Burial: St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home August 2, 2020 from noon to 8:00 P.M. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.