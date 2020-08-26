James E. “Jim” Pfister, 80, of Lincoln, passed away August 22, 2020. Born November 18, 1939 in Lusk, WY to John and Marian (Cogdill) Pfister. Jim work as a machinist at National Crane in Waverly for 28+ years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of United Charter of U. S. Steel Workers #8612.

A Celebratory reception will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society, 2320 Park Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68502. Visitation will be from noon – 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com