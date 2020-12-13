James E. Brazee was born on May 30, 1926, and departed this earthly home on December 5, 2020, in Lincoln, NE, at the age of 94. James was born on May 30, 1926 in Osceola, Nebraska to Harry C and Julia Beatrice (Alverson) Brazee. He graduated from Osceola High School in 1943 and Hastings College with a degree in education in 1948. He married Margaret Alice Albin after meeting her at a college ping-pong game. Jim began teaching at Bladen, NE, in 1948 and soon was appointed Superintendent. In subsequent years, he was Superintendent at Holbrook, Sumner, Genoa, and Pender, NE, where he finished his MA at UNL over several summers. While at Sumner, he worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads and acquired his HAM Radio license, KØCWW, becoming an avid, lifelong member of the amateur radio community.