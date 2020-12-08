December 5, 2020
James E. Brazee, 94, Lincoln passed away on December 5, 2020. James was a School Administrator for over 41 years in several communities across the State of Nebraska. He was an Army Air Corps Veteran serving during World War II. James was a past member of the American Legion, a longtime member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church and a well respected Amateur Radio Operator.
Family members include his children Barbara, Thomas (Cheryl), David, Marcia (Kenny); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by parents, wife Margaret, daughter Susan great-grandchildren Angelita and Xander.
Limited visitation will be Wednesday, (12/9/20) from 9:00-4:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Funeral Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Graveside services to be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, (12/10/20) at Wyuka Cemetery. Local Covid-19 guidelines will apply. Masks are required. Memorials may be given to Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
