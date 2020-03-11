James Donald Patoka

May 1, 1962 - March 6, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jim, 57, passed away March 6 in San Diego from complications of heart disease. Born to Don and Jean Patoka in Lincoln, NE, Jim graduated from East High School, attended UNL and San Diego State Univ, moving there in 1982. His work life consisted of the construction business as well as many years with Ace Parking Company.

Jim, a talented musician, enjoyed playing trumpet, drums and piano. He loved fishing in the ocean, had a sharp mind and great sense of humor. His many friends and family will miss him.

Survived by mother Jean Patoka and sister Nancy Patoka, both of Lincoln; sister Carol Schieman, niece Kim Schieman, nephew Jeff Schieman, all of San Diego, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Don Patoka, brother-in-law Dr. Gregory Schieman, uncle Paul Sigwalt, aunt Margaret Sigwalt, cousin Carrie Kuhel.

Celebration of life will be held on April 5th at Carol Schieman's San Diego home. murrietavalleyfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of James Patoka , please visit Tribute Store.