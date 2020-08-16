× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 10, 1928 - August 12, 2020

James DeWayne Massey, Sr. passed away Wednesday, August 12th at Scottsbluff at the age of 92. Jim was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska on August 10, 1928, the son of John Moore and Iva Pearl (Richardson) Massey. He attended school at Grand Island graduating with the class of 1946. He played basketball and was the drum major of the Grand Island High School marching band. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent time in the Mediterranean Sea. He received WWII victory and occupation medals. He attended Hastings College and the University of Nebraska where he was affiliated with Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

He married Dorothy (Elliott) at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff on July 12, 1953. He began working in the insurance business in 1953 and became President/Owner of the J. G. Elliott Insurance Company until he sold the business to his son John in 1994. He was also a real-estate broker and a certified appraiser. He was a bank director for Scottsbluff National Bank and Trust Company from 1976-1996 when he joined the board of Platte Valley Companies.