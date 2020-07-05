James David Carr

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 3, 1938 - July 1, 2020

James “Jim” David Carr, loving husband, father and grandfather, award-winning professor, gifted vocalist and one of the nicest gentleman a person could ever meet, died peacefully July 1, 2020. He was 82. Born April 3, 1938, Jim was the oldest of four children to Donald Carr and Lois (Haning) Carr. He grew up in Ames, Iowa, where he graduated from Ames High and Iowa State University.

After spending 6 months in the US Army Signal Corps in New Jersey (and seeing as many Broadway shows as possible), he earned his doctorate in chemistry from Purdue University. After one year of post-doctoral work at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, he moved to Lincoln, where both his parents had grown up, to teach chemistry at the University of Nebraska from 1966 to 2007.