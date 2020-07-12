× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Cole

July 2, 2020

"Jim peacefully entered the presence of the Lord" on July 2, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Jim aka "Jamie", of Gainesville,VA, formerly of Lincoln, died on 7-2-20. Jim was born in Duluth, MN, and grew up in Lincoln attending Prescott Elementary and Irving Jr High. He graduated with honors from Lincoln SE and received his BS and MA in Economics from the University of NE where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity.

Jim's first job was as a paper boy and later as a route supervisor for the Lincoln Journal Star. After a professional career with several agencies of the federal government, Jim transitioned into academia teaching math and economics for the remainder of his career. He tutored many students making a lifelong impact on young people helping them believe in themselves and achieve their goals.

Jim volunteered with and later served as President of the Northern Virginia Special Olympics. He was active in the Make-A-Wish Foundation and most recently served as a sous chef for Willing Warriors, Haymarket, VA. Jamie had a life long love of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Washington Red Skins. He loved food and was inspired to create his very own version of Dorothy Lynch salad dressing! He missed runzas and Valentino's pizza.