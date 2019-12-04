December 1, 2019

James C. Wolford, 99, Lincoln, passed away December 1, 2019. Born July 20, 1920 in Fairmont, NE to Claude D. and Charlotte M. (Kochendarfer) Wolford. WWII U.S. Army Veteran. For 35 years, Jim taught at UNL College of Engineering Mechanics and Mechanical Engineering reaching the status of Professor Emeritus. He co-authored four engineering books and was the recipient of numerous teaching awards.

Jim was a past member of Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont, NE and a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church in Lincoln, American Legion Post #3. Engineers Club of Lincoln, American Society of Mechanical Engineering, American Society of Engineering Education, Sigma Xi, Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma (Engineering fraternities) and was a Midwest Golden Gloves Champion. He enjoyed swimming, reading, yardwork, the outdoors and gardening. He was described by his wife Joan as a kind, generous, loveable, good father and family man.

Family members include his sons John B. (Suzanne) Wolford, Lincoln, Dr. Jerald F. (Dr. Margit Royal) Wolford, Paris, VA; daughter-in-law Kathie Wolford, Overland Park, KS; grandchildren Eric, Amie and Jennifer; great-granddaughters Quinn and Clara. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Joan, son Paul W. Wolford, brother Ken and sister Lucille.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (12-17-19) Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd.Visitation with family present from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday (12-16-19) at Roper and Sons, 4300 O Street. Memorials to the Sheridan Lutheran Church or donor's choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com