James Baylor

March 14, 1968 - September 5, 2023

Robert “James” Baylor, 55, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023. James was born in Lincoln on March 14, 1968 to John R Baylor and Mary Forbes (Colt) Baylor.

James attended Sheridan Elementary, Irving Junior High, and Lincoln Southeast High School, class of 1986. He was particularly proud of his attendance at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. At the age of 19 James was diagnosed with a life-altering illness, causing him to withdraw from his studies, but he remained a devoted, life-long fan of UNL and the Huskers.

James could be seen walking daily near his downtown Lincoln home and was always up for a game of “hackey.” He rode his bike everywhere, including on Tour de Nebraska and RAGBRAI, where, with friends and family, he pedaled many times across Nebraska and Iowa.

James loved listening to vinyl records and live music. He was known for his patronage of the Lincoln arts and music scene; each month he frequented the downtown art galleries on ‘First Friday.' On Thursday nights, James rarely missed karaoke at the Zoo Bar, singing “With A Little Help From My Friends” or “Downtown” nearly every week.

James for years worked at Goodwill Industries, ran his own mowing service, and volunteered at Open Harvest Organic Grocery, Caruso-Rozzano Farms, and the Capital Humane Society. His final act of kindness was as an organ donor through Live On Nebraska. His gentle, kind soul will be so dearly missed by so many.

James was preceded in death by his father John Baylor and mother Mary Colt. He is survived by son Jamie Willcuts (Valentine, NE) and five siblings: Oliver Haeffely and Catherine Haeffely (both of Montreal, Canada), Georgia Bullitt (New York, NY), Charles Baylor (Topeka, KS), and John Baylor (Lincoln, NE).

Services: A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, at F Street Neighborhood Church, 1302 F Street, Lincoln. Funeral services then begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the Lincoln Country Club. The interment for family will be held at the Thurman, Iowa cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, James' family requests donations in James' memory to F Street Neighborhood Church, The Capital Humane Society, or Blue Valley Behavioral Health.

Funeral arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com