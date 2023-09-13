James Baylor
March 14, 1968 – September 5, 2023
Robert “James” Baylor, 55, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
Services: A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, at F Street Neighborhood Church, 1302 F Street, Lincoln. Funeral services then begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the Lincoln Country Club. The interment for family will be held at the Thurman, Iowa cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, James' family requests donations in James' memory to F Street Neighborhood Church, The Capital Humane Society, or Blue Valley Behavioral Health.
