James B. Kuehn, 81, of Lincoln, died on March 15, 2023. Funeral Services will be 1 PM on Tuesday, March 21, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Monday with the family receiving friends from 5-7 PM. Condolences at www.bmlfh.com