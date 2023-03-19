James B. “Jim” Kuehn
October 5, 1941 - March 15, 2023
James B. “Jim” Kuehn, 81, of Lincoln, passed away on March 15, 2023. Jim was born to Clarence & Opal (Schmitt) Kuehn on October 5, 1941 in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960. He became a plumber and pipefitter for the Steam Fitters Union Local #464. He worked 10 years for Midwest Plumbing and then 30 years at Honeywell International. He was the organizer and taught in the apprentice program for 27 years. He was a member of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons and the Sesostris Shrine. Jim was an avid lifelong hunter & fisherman.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Hudak, Jami (Chris) Petersen; siblings, Sharon Nilsson, William (Patricia) Kuehn; grandchildren, Keleigh Ketelhut, Owen, Elli & Ansli Petersen; step-grandchildren, Blake, Gabe & Eliza Hudak.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Monday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5:00P-7:00P. Memorials are suggested to the Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund or the Nebraska Game & Parks - Youth Hunter Education Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.