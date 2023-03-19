James B. “Jim” Kuehn, 81, of Lincoln, passed away on March 15, 2023. Jim was born to Clarence & Opal (Schmitt) Kuehn on October 5, 1941 in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960. He became a plumber and pipefitter for the Steam Fitters Union Local #464. He worked 10 years for Midwest Plumbing and then 30 years at Honeywell International. He was the organizer and taught in the apprentice program for 27 years. He was a member of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons and the Sesostris Shrine. Jim was an avid lifelong hunter & fisherman.