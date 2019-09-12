August 25, 1940 - September 10, 2019
James Allen Rawlinson, 79, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home in Lincoln. Born August 25, 1940 to Birdie and Frazier Rawlinson in Cushing, Texas. Jim loved his country and served active duty in the Army where he married Rose Marie Matulka at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Agnew in 1962. Jim enjoyed his career with the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Company, retiring after 36 years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rose Marie; sons, John, Jeff (Jennifer Cusick-Rawlinson) and Jerrod; grandchildren, Gage Kaiser, Kate, Ella, Lucy and Merric Rawlinson; twin brother, John Rawlinson and sister-in-law Julu Rawlinson of Port Arthur, Texas; sisters-in-law, Janet Matulka of Lincoln, LaVerne Matulka (Ohio) and Eldeen Matulka (Wahoo); and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Birdie and Frazier Rawlinson; father and mother-in-law, Louis and Rose Matulka; brother, Pete; sisters, May Evalyn Speidel, Peggy Taylor, Sharon Mingle; brothers-in-law Louis, Edward, Donald, Fred Matulka, and John Speidel.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S Street, Lincoln, with Father Leo Kosch officiating. Memorials may be sent to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Jim's memory at a later date.
