James Akin was born on October 11, 1939 in Lincoln to Roy and Mollie Akin and passed away on August 10, 2020. Jim was a longtime musician in Lincoln with a lot of his time spent with the band Brandy. He is in the Nebraska Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and in the national Rockabilly Hall of Fame. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jim also loved his hunting dogs Dave and Tinkerbell. Jim was an enthusiastic Husker fan and also drove a shuttlebus for UNL. He was a simple guy who had a lot of talent for everything he did.