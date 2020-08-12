October 11, 1939 - August 10, 2020
James Akin was born on October 11, 1939 in Lincoln to Roy and Mollie Akin and passed away on August 10, 2020. Jim was a longtime musician in Lincoln with a lot of his time spent with the band Brandy. He is in the Nebraska Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and in the national Rockabilly Hall of Fame. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jim also loved his hunting dogs Dave and Tinkerbell. Jim was an enthusiastic Husker fan and also drove a shuttlebus for UNL. He was a simple guy who had a lot of talent for everything he did.
Jim is survived by his wife Cathy, sister Karen Griffin, numerous nieces and nephews, and his dog Sophie. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Ronnie, sisters Mary and Julie, and brother LeRoy.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday August 14 at 2:30 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street) with a visitation beginning at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Capital Humane Society or Ducks Unlimited.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.