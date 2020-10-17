May 11, 1950 - October 14, 2020

James A. “Pete” Henry, age 70 of Fremont, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born May 11, 1950 in Miami, FL to Alfred and Shirley (Pegg) Henry. He married his second wife, Laura Coufal, on April 1, 2015 in Las Vegas, NV. They lived in the Norfolk area before moving to Fremont.

Survived by his wife Laura Coufal of Fremont; sons Josh Henry of Pilger, NE, Caleb Henry and Kaden Henry, both of Norfolk; step-children Michaela Coufal of Fremont; Albert (Bethany) Shukis III of Council Bluffs; six grandchildren; first wife Michelle Henry of Columbus; siblings Paul (Kim) Henry, Linda Pigott; brother-in-law Roy Heavey; favorite niece Tammy (Brian) Larson; and four nephews all of California. Preceded in death by parents, and sister Carol Heavey.

Memorial service 10:00 am Monday at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Leave messages for the family online at NebraskaCremation.com.