May 19, 2020

James A. “Jim” Schmidt, 68, of Mission, TX, formerly of Adams, NE died May 19, 2020.

Survivors: daughters, Angela (Joel) Sup and Ashley (Heath) Mannis; granddaughter, Brittney Sup and another grandchild due in July; sister, Janice (Vince) Goracke; sister-in-law, Beverly Schmidt; former wife, JoAnn Schmidt; special friend, Judy and Mahlon Dickey. Preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Norma Jean DeBuhr Schmidt; an infant grandson; two brothers, Gerald “Jerry” and Ronald “Ron” Schmidt.

Private graveside services Highland Cemetery of Adams. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Adams.

