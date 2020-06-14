James A. “Jim” Schmidt

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Survivors: daughters, Angela (Joel) Sup and Ashley (Heath) Mannis; granddaughter, Brittney Sup and another grandchild due in July; sister, Janice (Vince) Goracke; sister-in-law, Beverly Schmidt; former wife, JoAnn Schmidt; special friend, Judy and Mahlon Dickey. Preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Norma Jean DeBuhr Schmidt; an infant grandson; two brothers, Gerald “Jerry” and Ronald “Ron” Schmidt.