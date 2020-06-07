James A. "Jim" Rose

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Private memorial services: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church, Geneva, with Pastor James Moll officiating. Public graveside services: Geneva Public Cemetery. No visitation, cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Fillmore County Hospital Foundation or Fillmore Central Public Schools with regards to arts & athletics. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com