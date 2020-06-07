January 4, 1954 - June 4, 2020
James A. "Jim" Rose, age 66, Geneva, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Geneva. Born January 4, 1954, to Harm & Elnora (Krueger) Rose in Red Cloud.
Survivors: wife; Pam Rose - Geneva, daughters: Cassie & Darren Ivy - Firth, Lindsey & Zach Messman - Bruning, son; Danny & Heather Rose - Firth, sister; Jolene & Richard Koepke - Hastings, mother-In-law; Neva Parks – Campbell.
Private memorial services: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church, Geneva, with Pastor James Moll officiating. Public graveside services: Geneva Public Cemetery. No visitation, cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Fillmore County Hospital Foundation or Fillmore Central Public Schools with regards to arts & athletics. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
