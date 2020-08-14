× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 29, 1934 - August 8, 2020

Jamee Ellen (Ewing) Bartek, 85, passed away peacefully from this life on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Alice, Texas on September 29, 1934 to James Bowers and Aimee Ellen (Alexander) Ewing. She was raised in the Rio Grande Valley until the family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1943 to operate an ice plant that her father purchased. Her father renamed the ice plant The Valley Ice Company.

Jamee attended and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. She attended the University of Texas, the University of Hawaii, and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1955, where she was an outstanding member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. On June 11, 1955, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Andrew Bartek and they were blessed with 64 years together. Jamee was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, niece, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family and friends. She was a cancer survivor. She loved travelling, reading, crossword puzzles, arts and crafts, and enjoyed extensive work on her family's genealogy.