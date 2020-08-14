September 29, 1934 - August 8, 2020
Jamee Ellen (Ewing) Bartek, 85, passed away peacefully from this life on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Alice, Texas on September 29, 1934 to James Bowers and Aimee Ellen (Alexander) Ewing. She was raised in the Rio Grande Valley until the family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1943 to operate an ice plant that her father purchased. Her father renamed the ice plant The Valley Ice Company.
Jamee attended and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. She attended the University of Texas, the University of Hawaii, and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1955, where she was an outstanding member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. On June 11, 1955, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Andrew Bartek and they were blessed with 64 years together. Jamee was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, niece, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family and friends. She was a cancer survivor. She loved travelling, reading, crossword puzzles, arts and crafts, and enjoyed extensive work on her family's genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bartek in 2019; her mother and father; aunts; and cousins. Jamee is survived by her daughter, Kimberlee (Kim) Bartek Upton and son-in-law, Richard of Katy, Texas; son, James (Jim) Bartek and daughter-in-law, Tina of Davenport, Iowa; grandson, William Bartek and wife Mary Ellen; granddaughter, Aimee Upton; grandson, Thomas Bartek; and great grandsons, Morris and Walter Bartek.
The family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and care managers at Sunrise of Cinco Ranch Assisted Living in Katy, Texas for their exceptional kindness and devotion for the four years Jamee was there, and to A-Med Hospice for their quality and gentle care.
There will be a private family service and interment with her husband at the Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; or to the Citizens for Animal Protection, 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094.
Birth is a beginning, death is a destination, and life is a journey - a sacred pilgrimage to life everlasting.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.