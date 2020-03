Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Survivors: son; Jared Todd, daughter; Melissa Boye, both of Colorado Springs, Colo., brother; Aaron Caldwell, Lincoln. Services will be held at 10 am, with visitation at 9 am, Friday, March 13, at Grace Brethren Church, Portis, Kan. Arrangements by Clark-Gashaw Mortuary, Osborne, Kan., www.clarkgashawfh.com