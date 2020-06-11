× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 9, 2020

Jacqueline Voss was brilliant, elegant, accomplished, unassuming and charming. Born in Winner, South Dakota in 1927 to Jacob and Audrey Holm, she passed away peacefully in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 9, 2020. In the intervening 93 years, she both followed the path set out for her as wife to Orville (“Scad”) Voss and mother to Steven (Connie Healey) and Wendy (James Livingston), and was a trailblazer as a University professor and administrator.

In 1968, contrary to her early expectations and almost 20 years after receiving her undergraduate degree in Home Economics, she received her Doctorate in Educational Psychology and Measurements. She then joined the faculty of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, winning multiple teaching awards. In 1979, Dr. Voss was named Associate Dean of the School of Home Economics at North Dakota State University. One year later, she became the Dean.