June 9, 2020
Jacqueline Voss was brilliant, elegant, accomplished, unassuming and charming. Born in Winner, South Dakota in 1927 to Jacob and Audrey Holm, she passed away peacefully in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 9, 2020. In the intervening 93 years, she both followed the path set out for her as wife to Orville (“Scad”) Voss and mother to Steven (Connie Healey) and Wendy (James Livingston), and was a trailblazer as a University professor and administrator.
In 1968, contrary to her early expectations and almost 20 years after receiving her undergraduate degree in Home Economics, she received her Doctorate in Educational Psychology and Measurements. She then joined the faculty of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, winning multiple teaching awards. In 1979, Dr. Voss was named Associate Dean of the School of Home Economics at North Dakota State University. One year later, she became the Dean.
In 1982, she assumed leadership of the College of Home Economics of the University of North Carolina. Under her transformational leadership, that College became the College of Human Environmental Sciences— an applied human science program that included the schools of Human Development and Family Studies; Housing and Interior Design; Social Work; Food, Nutrition and Food Service Management; and Clothing and Textiles. After her retirement in 1992, she worked as a consultant with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, DC.
Throughout her life she was a mentor and role model to many. Her mother always told her, “Jacque, just do your best.” She certainly did.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren (Andy and Sara, Nate and Stephanie, Tighe and Melissa), sister Barbara (Bobbe) Kositzsky, god-daughter April, nieces and nephew, and so many friends and admirers. She will be sorely missed.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please read Dr. Voss's statement on education (https://uncg.academicworks.com/donors/dr-jacqueline-h-voss-endowed-scholarship) and make a donation to the college of your choice. lincolnfh.com
