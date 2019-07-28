August 9, 1952 - July 25, 2019
Jacqueline M. Crocker, 66, of Lincoln died in the company of her loving husband Jim at Bryan LGH East Medical Center on July 25, 2019. Jacque was born August 9, 1952 to William & Loretta (Ayres) Crocker in Nelsonville, Ohio. Jacque was always up for adventures with her lifelong friends from Junior High School, whether that involved sneaking across the creek into the Nebraska State Fair, walking out to Pioneers Park to go horseback riding, or joining the circus for a time. When she broke her back she didn't let it stop her, launching herself into a career as a baker and, as the demands of that career path grew too great, pursuing and obtaining a business degree from UNL and a Master of Public Administration from UNO. She was disciplined and determined in her exercise regime to regain and retain mobility, and practiced Tai Chi all her life.
Jacque's enthusiasm led her to try a variety of jobs, from working at a women's shelter in Nebraska to law office work in Florida and work at the Secretary of State's office and Library Commission to HR work with state corrections. She was an avid reader and also volunteered her time at the People's Health Center in Lincoln. She loved her husband, Jim, with all her heart, and it broke her heart when complications from ALS put her in the hospital for the last time only 2 weeks before her 67th birthday.
A celebration of Jacque's life will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln NE 68510. Rev. Hollie Schmidt will officiate. At the request of the Crocker family there will be no viewing or visitation as Jacque's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the ALS in the Heartland, 14216 Dayton Circle Ste 6, Omaha, NE 68137. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.