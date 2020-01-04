Jacqualine D. Sporhase
View Comments

Jacqualine D. Sporhase

{{featured_button_text}}

Jacqualine D. Sporhase

Palmyra, December 3, 1945 - December 31, 2019

To send flowers to the family of Jacqualine Sporhase, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jacqualine's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:30AM
Unadilla United Methodist Church
472 F Street
Unadilla, NE 68454
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jacqualine's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News