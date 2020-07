Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Jacob Karl Hostetler, 37, of Lincoln, NE, died June 2020. Lover of cats, avid reader, writer and gamer. He is survived by his Mother; Mary Sawicki. Father; Karl Hostetler. Brother; Jesse Hostetler. Gathering of close family and friends at a later date. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.