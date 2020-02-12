October 21, 1993 - February 6, 2020

Jacob Dyer entered into the restful gates of heaven on Thursday, February 6. Jake was a Social Studies teacher at Central High School in Macon, Georgia. After the school bell rang, he kept busy as an offensive coordinator for the football team and as an assistant coach for the baseball team. There were few things Jake was more passionate about than sports.

Jake was born October 21, 1993 and brought to be with his parents Judy (Urbanek) and Lon Dyer in Lincoln, NE. Jake was given the gift of being a big brother to Benjamin, two years later. Jake grew up in a loving family that spent the weekends watching Husker football in the fall and summers at Calamus Reservoir with the entire Urbanek family for their annual camping trip.

Jake graduated from Lincoln East High School in 2012 where he was involved in golf and baseball for the Spartans. When college rolled around, Jake set off to Fargo, North Dakota to assist the North Dakota State University football team and pursue his degree. After two years at NDSU, Jake transferred to Wyoming University to round out his teaching degree.