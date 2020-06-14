March 2, 1952 - May 25, 2020
Jackie Wells, born March 2, 1952 in Crete, NE, died with family and friends at her side, on May 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5844 Fremont, Lincoln, NE is in charge of the arrangements. www.lincolnffc.com
To send flowers to the family of Jackie Wells, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.