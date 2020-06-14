Jackie Wells
Jackie Wells

March 2, 1952 - May 25, 2020

Jackie Wells, born March 2, 1952 in Crete, NE, died with family and friends at her side, on May 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5844 Fremont, Lincoln, NE is in charge of the arrangements. www.lincolnffc.com

