Jack William Lang
December 14, 2020

Jack William Lang 95 of Lincoln, NE passed away on December 14, 2020. Rosary will be: Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 7:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00am at the church. Memorials, in lieu of flowers to Women's Care Center, Saint Gianna's and Catholic Social Services. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com

