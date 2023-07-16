Jack W. Buehler

May 13, 1950 - July 12, 2023

Jack W Buehler, 73, of Denton, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023. He was born on May 13, 1950 in Lincoln, to Donald Sr. and Iva (Campbell) Buehler.

He is survived by his children, Matthew Nielsen, Nate Nielsen, Nikki Myers; sister, Sandra Simpson, 3 grandchildren; significant other, Merranne Jones, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Heidi Buehler; brother, Donald, Jr.; sister, Patricia Cave.

Funeral service will be held 1 PM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com