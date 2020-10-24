Jack T. Connely

He is survived by his wife, Clara Connely, daughter Donna Connely, son Michael Connely, daughters Dianna (Aaron) Gruber, Lela (Jerry) McNinch and Lori (John) Edgerley, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be 2 pm Wednesday, Oct. 28, outside at First United Presbyterian Church in York. Please bring your own chairs. Burial following at Greenwood Cemetery, York. COVID 19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks required. Jack's funeral service will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Condolences: metzmortuary.com.