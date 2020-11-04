Jack Raymond Nitz

Jack is survived by his loving family: Son & daughter-in-law, Jay & Vicki Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; Daughter & son-in-law, Jennie & Ray Rasmussen of the Fremont area; Granddaughter, Courtney Nitz-Mensik & Fiance Jerry Buman of Papillion; Grandson Justin Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; Granddaughter Piper Rasmussen of the Fremont area; Grandson Jeremy & Nikki Rasmussen of Texas and many beloved brothers-in-law & their spouses, sister-in-law & spouse, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Public visitation, Sunday, November 8th at Ludvigsen Mortuary from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Family will not be present. Masks will be required. Private family services will be held with a public celebration to be held at a later date. Private Family Internment will be at Sunrise North Cemetery at Wahoo, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to, The Nebraska Children's Home Society, the Nebraska Auctioneers Association Foundation or Sinai Lutheran Church. Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com