December 6, 1935 - September 4, 2019
Jack M. Kritikos age 83 of Lincoln passed away September 4, 2019. He was born December 6, 1935 in Karies, Chios, Greece to Michael and Stella (Venetos) Kritikos. Jack was a Bonanza restaurant owner here in Lincoln. He was a member of the Annunciation Orthodox Church in Lincoln.
He is survived by his wife Afy, daughters and sons-in-law Christy and (Don )Watson, Stella and (Mike) Wichman. Son and daughter-in-law Michael and (Chyrel )Kritikos. Grandchildren and spouses, Andrew Kritikos, Chelsea Kritikos, Megan Wiskus, Ryan Wiskus, Zachary and (Kim) Watson, Matthew Watson, Elisa and (Tony) Scott, Brianne and (Matt) Varthalamis, Tia and (Cody) Boyles. Great-grandchildren, Skye, Zoey, T.J., Raelynn, Bentley and Maya. Sisters and brother-in-law Despina and (John) Kazas, and Yiannoula Sarris. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Joshua Haight, sisters Kostandina Mixailidis, Asamina Res and Stamatia Katsafaros.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 P.M. at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O street. Orthodox funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Annunciation Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd Street, Lincoln. Interment will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the family for a later designation.
