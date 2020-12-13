Jack Lee Fields, age 87, of Lincoln, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 8. Jack died from complications due to COVID-19. He was born Feb 3, 1933, to Forrest and May Fields. Jack loved spending time with his family, Husker football, creating leather art paintings, other art projects, woodwork, travelling and landscaping his yard. He earned a bachelor of arts from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He retired after a long career at Xerox and then worked for A.B. Dick.