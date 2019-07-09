July 25, 1952 - July 4th, 2019
Jack L Schlicker, 66, was born in Falls City on July 25, 1952, he passed away in his home on July 4th, 2019 with Family by his side. He was a retired truck driver, loved his camping and wild adventures. He loved spending time with his family and his random visits for food and coffee.
Survived by his two daughters, Teresa L Harris (Bruning) and Carrie M Wilson (Eagle), six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters, and one brother. Proceded in death by his wife Christy M Schlicker, his parents and one brother and his beloved cat Cuddles.