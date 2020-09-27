× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jack Hoenig

July 21, 1920 - September 20, 2020

We lost an outstanding man from “the Greatest Generation” after a fall and subsequent pneumonia last Sunday. He was a child of the depression who grew up to fight in WWII, not for fame, but because it was “the right thing to do”. He was a true gentleman who made people feel special because he genuinely cared about them. He always put others first and appreciated any kindness.

He was born July 21, 1920, to Louis H. and Flossie F. (Miles) Hoenig in Valentine, NE. After his father's sudden death, they moved to David City, NE to be closer to family. Later they moved to Lincoln, where he attended Irving Jr. High, Lincoln High and the University of Nebraska. He met his first wife, Bethel Brown, when he ice-skated her away from another young man during a church gathering. They were married from 1940-1976 until her death from cancer. They had two children, Jackie and Chic.