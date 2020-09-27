Jack Hoenig
July 21, 1920 - September 20, 2020
We lost an outstanding man from “the Greatest Generation” after a fall and subsequent pneumonia last Sunday. He was a child of the depression who grew up to fight in WWII, not for fame, but because it was “the right thing to do”. He was a true gentleman who made people feel special because he genuinely cared about them. He always put others first and appreciated any kindness.
He was born July 21, 1920, to Louis H. and Flossie F. (Miles) Hoenig in Valentine, NE. After his father's sudden death, they moved to David City, NE to be closer to family. Later they moved to Lincoln, where he attended Irving Jr. High, Lincoln High and the University of Nebraska. He met his first wife, Bethel Brown, when he ice-skated her away from another young man during a church gathering. They were married from 1940-1976 until her death from cancer. They had two children, Jackie and Chic.
During that time, he worked for the Department of Intelligence in Washington, DC as a cryptographer, decoding Japanese messages. He enlisted in the Marines, where he served on the island of Saipan directly south of Japan, where he made invasion maps from aerial photographs. His group was the first to be sent to Nagasaki to map the epicenter of the atomic bomb. No one knew what the radiation would do to these brave soldiers.
After the war he and Bethel lived in West Point, NE and Lincoln. During that time, he worked for the State Dept of Aeronautics, Thietje Oil, Pat Ash Cameras, as manager of National Manufacturing, Lincoln Plating and Hoenig Enterprises until his retirement. After Bethel's death he went to ground school to be a pilot. It helped his grieving and fulfilled a lifelong dream. He owned planes and flew until his hearing failed and couldn't hear the control tower well.
He married Kay Sayre and they worked, traveled and had a wonderful marriage until her death from cancer in 1992. He was married to Marilynn Clyne for 25 years until her death on August 20, 2020. They traveled, volunteered and were active in their churches and extended families. They were able to return to Saipan, where his granddaughter and husband were living 64 years after the war.
He was presented with the WWII Saipan Medal by the Governor of Saipan for his service to the island. He was involved with First Presbyterian Church for over 70 years, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, Decan, Elder and Trustee. He was in Rotary 22 years, Shriner, Mason for 60 years, Volunteered at Bryan Hospital with over 2000 hours.
He was a multitalented man, building the family cabin, repairing cameras, machines, cars and anything else. He was a man of faith who was caring, giving and a friend to many. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by parents Louis and Flossie Hoenig; wives Bethel, Kathleen and Marilynn; brothers and sisters-in-law Vic Serviss, Loy and Charlene Thietje, Don and Pat Wiederspan. Survived by sister Betty Serviss, Son Chic (AJ) Hoenig, daughter Jackie (Dean) Knight, grand and great-grandchildren Dana (Jessica) Knight, Dexter and Weston, Carrie (Kirk) Schuler, Beckett and Audra. Nieces: Tam (Guy) Jackson, Susan (Jim) Klipp, Sally (Tom) Wadlington, Jennie (Carl) Martin, Suzanne (Al) Fryer, Sharon (Fred) Balch; nephews Tim (Judy) Thietje.
Kathleen Sayre Hoenig is survived by Michael, Jeffrey (Mary), Kathleen (Stan) Johnston, Kirkwood (Joan) and Chris (Cathy) Sayre.
Marilynn Clyne-Hoenig is survived by John (Nancy), Kurt (Deborah), Pam Clyne-Popp, Becky (Sydney Eisenbam), Coni, Patrick (Kristen), Dianna (Jerry Smith), Jerome (Michelle), Thomas (Cecilia) Clyne. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thank you to the Knolls Senior Living and Bryan Memorial Hospital staff for their kindness and support.
Memorials to First Presbyterian Church or the Knight Family for future designation in his honor. Due to Covid restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can all gather safely. Please visit Roperandsons.com
