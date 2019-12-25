November 10, 2019

Jack D. Pickett, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019, near Naperville, Il, at the age of 94. Jack was born in Lincoln; June, 1925, and attended Lincoln High School. Upon graduation, he joined the Army Air Corps in 1943, and was the navigator on a B-29 in the Pacific, during World War II. He attended the University of Nebraska, and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

He married his wife, Erika, on November 21, 1951, in Chicago, while attending graduate school at Northwestern University. Jack started his structural engineering / architectural firm in 1967, and designed many buildings (including 2 design awards) in the Chicago area, England, Brazil, and Amman , Jordan. Jack enjoyed gardening, Glenn Miller, had his private pilot's license, was a natural golfer, and following Husker football!

Jack is survived by his 3 children, 5 grandchildren ; and 3 great-grandchildren. Jack is the loving husband of the late Erika (Heck), loving son of the late Marie (Boehmer) and Harold Pickett, and brother of the late Richard.

Services were held.

