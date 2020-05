Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Jack, 82, of Garland, NE, passed Wednesday, 5/13. Jack was born in Kermit, WV to Benny and Lucille. No Services, Cremation. Memorials to his family. Please visit www.lincolnccfh.com.