September 24, 1937 - August 4, 2019
J. Franklin “Frank” Cox, 81, of Eagle passed away August 4, 2019. Born September 24, 1937 in Rutledge, Tenn., to Hobert F. and Katherine (Nash) Cox. U.S. Air Force veteran. Retired from Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad after 30 years as a boilermaker. Also, worked for Railway Express. Frank married his wife Janice Sabalka in Blair on May 24, 1959. He enjoyed movies, sports, bowling and baseball.
Family members include his wife Janice; daughter Cynthia Gustafson, Lincoln; son Craig Cox, Eagle; grandchildren Holly and Shaun Gustafson, Liam and Brooklyn Stickney, and Raiden Benzel; sisters Shirley Shultz, Lois Turnmire, Margaret MaCaulay, and Sharon Hayes, all of Morristown, Tenn. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter Julie Cox and brothers Jack and Charles Leon Cox and sister Helen Roberts.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Thursday (8/8) Herman Cemetery, 9 miles north of Blair. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation and mailed to the family at 913 S. 202nd Street, Eagle, NE 68347. Visitation with family present from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
