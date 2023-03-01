J Beverly Read

July 12, 1936 - February 24, 2023

J Beverly Read, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2023. Beverly was born July 12, 1936 to Asa and Alma Smith.

Beverly is survived by her loving children, Christine (Rex) Smith, Cheryl (Mike) Boles, Terry Read and Kenny Dixon and Allen (Donna) Read; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial celebration of life for Beverly will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. The services will be livestreamed on Beverly's website. Go to www.lincolnfh.com